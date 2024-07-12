HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $35.89 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

