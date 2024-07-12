Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $64.48 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.