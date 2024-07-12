Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 135 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,112,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded down $36.45 on Thursday, hitting $1,062.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,829. The firm has a market cap of $419.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $996.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $926.74. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

