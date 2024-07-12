Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 7.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Roche Price Performance

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 586,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

