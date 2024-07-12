Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Up 0.6 %

NSRGY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 283,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,191. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on Nestlé

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.