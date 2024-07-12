Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Stock Up 0.6 %
NSRGY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 283,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,191. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
