Hemenway Trust Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

