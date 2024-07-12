Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.62% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 844,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 414,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 167,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

