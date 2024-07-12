Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,745. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

