Hemington Wealth Management Has $932,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

