Hemington Wealth Management Invests $1.89 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 707,933 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 527,755 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.60. 920,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,906. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

