Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $245,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 417,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 56.6% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

