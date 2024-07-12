HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HilleVax

HilleVax Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HLVX opened at $1.67 on Monday. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth about $21,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.