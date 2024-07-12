HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of HLVX opened at $1.67 on Monday. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth about $21,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

