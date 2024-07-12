HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLVX. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HilleVax from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HilleVax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

HilleVax Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766 in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

