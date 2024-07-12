HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

