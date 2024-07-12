Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.45

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 45121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.
Holcim Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.
Holcim Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.
About Holcim
Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.
