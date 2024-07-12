Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 862,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,683. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.