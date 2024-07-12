holoride Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,740.62 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $32,740.62 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.68 or 0.05418076 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00044619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002014 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00448076 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,136.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.