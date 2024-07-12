Hooked Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.90 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $81.38 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 163,727,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.47665534 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,896,192.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

