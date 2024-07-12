Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes makes up 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.05% of Howard Hughes worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHH stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.76. 274,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

