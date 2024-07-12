Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,596 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock remained flat at $66.41 during midday trading on Friday. 156,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

