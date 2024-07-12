Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.89.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

