Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,088 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 8,433,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

