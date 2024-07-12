Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,759 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,763,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile



Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.



