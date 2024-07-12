Howland Capital Management LLC Has $14.85 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5,427.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 189,415 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.48. 26,648,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,038,824. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.