Howland Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.54. 46,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,051. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
