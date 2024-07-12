Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 3,972,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,360. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

