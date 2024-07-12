Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 126,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,451. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

