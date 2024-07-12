Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $443.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

