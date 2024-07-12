HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.43

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 1696684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.