Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

