Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $489,300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $379.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,955. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.04.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

