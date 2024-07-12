ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $376.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $367.00 to $376.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $346.20.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $334.20 on Monday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $221.20 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.49.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in ICON Public by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

