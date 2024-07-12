Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Trading Down 2.2%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.
About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
- About the Markup Calculator
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.