Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Up 203.7% in June

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Imperial Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.