Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,231 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.34% of Ingredion worth $255,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.99. 302,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

