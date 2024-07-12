InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading 7.1% Higher

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 27,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 33,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.64 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
