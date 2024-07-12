InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading 7.1% Higher

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 27,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 33,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

InnovAge Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.64 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

About InnovAge

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnovAge stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:INNV Free Report ) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,536 shares during the quarter. InnovAge accounts for 3.9% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of InnovAge worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

