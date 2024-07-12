Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) VP Sells 856 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

DY stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.98. 214,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.95. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

