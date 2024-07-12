Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $50,209.92 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,548 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $50,209.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,539,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,151,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Shares of HGTY opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 190.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
