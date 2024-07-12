Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 3,026 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,983,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,987,066. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.