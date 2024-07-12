Insider Selling: QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells 24,390 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 909,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 76,866 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.