Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 9,451 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $128,439.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,387,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,630,025.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Semrush Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

