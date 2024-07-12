Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $25,842.48 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $25,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,982,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,648,626.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SEMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after buying an additional 358,386 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 8.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.