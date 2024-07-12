Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $70,280.78 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $70,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mary Powell sold 3,017 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,595.65.

On Friday, May 31st, Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26.

Sunrun stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 233.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

