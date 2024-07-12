Internet Computer Price Up 22.1% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $63.62 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.33 or 0.00012855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,626,291 coins and its circulating supply is 466,136,999 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.