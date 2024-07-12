Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.7% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $443.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.28. The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.32.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

