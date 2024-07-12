Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $961.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $91.98.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
