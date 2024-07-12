Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $961.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 862.1% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.