Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 648.5% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

KBWY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $283,000.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

