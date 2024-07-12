Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 6.65% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ QQQS traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

