Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $3,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 47,095 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,305,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,093,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.76. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

