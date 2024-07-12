Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

